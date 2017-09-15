DON’T Do This To Luke Bryan on Saturday

Fans throw the craziest things on stage – undergarments, roses, phones.

Wait, phones? That HAS to hurt.

And it’s exactly what happened to Luke Bryan when he was performing in Virginia Beach.

He was in between songs, reading messages on a fan’s phone to the crowd which made others in the crowd quite jealous.

Pretty soon, fans were hurling their iPhones at the singer.

Thankfully, most of the phones missed Bryan, with the exception of one hitting him in his perfectly sculpted bubble butt. (Did I just say that?!)

Luke had the best response to the situation exclaiming: “How much damn money are y’all making around here that are throwing iPhones up here?”

Seriously, that’s a good question.

“They are weapons, you a–holes,” he joked before launching into “Play it Again” off his record Crash My Party.

So for those of you heading to his SOLD OUT show on Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, please DON’T throw your phone at him.

How terrible would it be if one of those actually hit his precious face causing damage or worse, forcing him to cancel the show.