Little Big Town Has Been Inducted into the Walk Of Fame!

Little Big Town have officially been inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, joining the ranks of Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.

The group celebrated the milestone in Nashville on Thursday with friends and family.

Fellow country star Keith Urban was on hand with a thoughtful speech.

“It really is a beautiful honor for me to be able to get to induct them,” Urban said “It’s a rare thing in our industry that somebody like Little Big Town can come along and be all that you hope and believe they would be as people when you meet them. That’s what they’re like. They’re family.”

The group, who have scored 8 Top 10 singles and 3 #1 albums, began reminiscing about their humble beginnings and all the days they spent sleeping in vans to make their dreams come true.

Karen Fairchild dedicated the induction to other struggling artists, adding that she hopes they can one day pay it forward and present an artist with this honor.

“It really can happen, you just have to believe, you got to have faith and perseverance,” she said. “This is for all the dreamers out there and we look forward to standing up and handing this plaque to someone else.”

Their star was just 1 of 3 stars being engraved into the pavement. The late Tom Ryan, who built the Ryman Auditorium and the theater manager, Lula C. Naff, were also inducted.

CONGRATS to everyone.