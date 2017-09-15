Reba McEntire Announced as 2017 CMA Country Christmas Host

Reba McEntire is grabbing the baton from Jennifer Nettles.

The singer will be taking over as the host of the 2017 CMA Country Christmas special, an honor previously held by Nettles sine the show’s debut in 2010.

McEntire told People she plans to make the evening more welcoming instead of formal.

“But just a friendly ‘sit down, let’s sing, let’s talk a little bit, and then sing another song’ – and with lots of heartfelt emotion,” she said.

Considering gathering with friends and family in a cozy setting is what the Christmas spirit is all about, I’d say it’s probably a smart move.

Reba will continue the festivities by releasing her third holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, which was exclusively available through Cracker Barrel in 2016, to the general public on Oct. 13.

The show will air on Nov. 27 on ABC.