Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Joyce From Naperville

Filed Under: American Idol, bowling, Darius Rucker, Golfing, Hillary Scott, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Naperville, tiger woods, What If's, X Factor
(Photo by John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images)

Want your chance at graduating from Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?

Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance!

Joyce from Naperville was today’s contestant, but she didn’t come alone!

She had some help from her 13 year old daughter Haley too!

Was 2 on 1 too much for Roman this morning?

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. There are rumors that Luke Bryan has been offered a gig as a judge on this reality show singing competition. What show is it? (American Idol)
  2. This female member of Lady Antebellum says she’s been binge watching “This Is Us” this summer and can’t wait for the new season to start. Who is she? (Hillary Scott)
  3. This “A Little More Summertime” singer must love to bowl….because he just built a two lane bowling alley in his house. Who is he? (Jason Aldean)
  4. Darius Rucker is close friends with this famous golfer and even sang at the golfer’s wedding. What famous golfer is it? (Tiger Woods)
  5. Kane Brown says he tried out for both American Idol and X-Factor because of the success his friend had on American Idol. That friend is featured on his song “What Ifs.” Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live