Stylz & Roman Hurricane Relief Diaper Drive

US*99, Chicago’s Hottest Country and our morning show Stylz & Roman are collecting supplies for people affected by the recent hurricanes. The main item we are asking people to donate is diapers, because we know other items will be donated in great amounts.
Here’s where you can make a donation:
Friday 9/15
11am – 1pm
Woodfield Target
1235 E Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL 60173
Saturday 9/16
10am – 12noon
Elgin Target
300 S Randall Road
Elgin, IL 60173
Saturday 9/16
1pm – 3pm
Naperville Target
1951 W Jefferson Ave
Naperville, IL
Saturday 9/16
5pm – 7:30pm
Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19100 Ridgeland Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Outside of Gate 5
Any amount of diapers will be accepted and we will be driving these down on Monday, September 18th to help people in need!
Thank you from Stylz & Roman and everyone here at US*99!