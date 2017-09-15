Stylz & Roman Hurricane Relief Diaper Drive

US*99, Chicago’s Hottest Country and our morning show Stylz & Roman are collecting supplies for people affected by the recent hurricanes. The main item we are asking people to donate is diapers, because we know other items will be donated in great amounts.

Here’s where you can make a donation:

Friday 9/15

11am – 1pm

Woodfield Target

1235 E Higgins Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Saturday 9/16

10am – 12noon

Elgin Target

300 S Randall Road

Elgin, IL 60173

Saturday 9/16

1pm – 3pm

Naperville Target

1951 W Jefferson Ave

Naperville, IL

Saturday 9/16

5pm – 7:30pm

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19100 Ridgeland Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Outside of Gate 5

Any amount of diapers will be accepted and we will be driving these down on Monday, September 18th to help people in need!

Thank you from Stylz & Roman and everyone here at US*99!