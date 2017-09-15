VIDEO: Kip Moore Explains To Stylz & Roman Why Fans Were Throwing Bras At Him On Stage

A good quality bra can be pretty expensive, so how did Kip Moore end up with a stage full of them?

The singer told Stylz and Roman that it all started as a joke and as soon as one fan did it, a whole bunch of others did as well.

Not a bad job perk, huh?

Kip Moore was in town at Joe’s Live for two shows’s last night and talked to Stylz and Roman not just that, but also about how the Cubs’ Jon Lester uses a Kip Moore song as his walk up song!

They also discuss what song on Kip new album is somewhat autobiographical, what song mentions Chicago and why he’s been hanging out with skater Tony Hawk lately!