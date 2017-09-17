Adopt a Sweetie at Dylan’s Candy Bar This Saturday!

Dylan Lauren, Founder & CEO of Dylan’s Candy Bar, called up Laura Taylor to talk about her store’s doggie adoption event, happening this Saturday, September 23rd. Listen to the interview below, and scroll down for more details.

Dylan’s Candy Bar, the world’s largest candy emporium is once again teaming up with PAWS Chicago for the “Adopt-a-Sweetie” adoption event!

Come to Dylan’s Candy Bar in Chicago (445 N. Michigan Avenue) this Saturday, September 23rd from noon – 4:00 PM and meet 40 adoptable dogs and puppies from PAWS Chicago who all are looking for their forever homes.

Dylan Lauren is thrilled to once again help promote animal adoption, a cause she’s been passionate about for years. In fact, her foundation Dylan’s Candy Barn was started shortly after she rescued her dog Jersey. Since then, she’s continued to work with animal welfare and rescue organizations around the country, and hoped all 40 PAWS pooches will find a new loving home this Saturday.

Can’t adopt, but still want to help? Come to the event anyway! You can still play with the pups, and 10% of candy sales will benefit PAWS!

You can also contribute to Dylan’s Candy Barn’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts here.

Dylan loves partnering with PAWS Chicago, an organization that’s reduced the the number of homeless pets killed in the city by more than 80 percent in the last two decades. Last year alone, PAWS found homes for more than 5,100 dogs and cats.

Click here for more details.

If you’re hoping to find your new best friend this Saturday, make sure to bring along everyone that lives in your household. Adopting a pet means adding a new family member!

See you Saturday!!

