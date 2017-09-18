Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats Go on Sale

By Kasper

It’s not enough for YOU to eat and drink pumpkin spice everything anymore . . . now companies are even going for your PETS.

The company that makes the Greenies dog treats just released . . . yup . . . pumpkin spice-flavored DOG TREATS.

You can get them at Petsmart, or you can avoid them and try to stop the madness.

(The Impulsive Buy

