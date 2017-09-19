Budweiser Expanding Non-Alcoholic Beer Line

Are you craving a Budweiser but aren’t 21 yet?

No worries. You can still drink one… well, in the UK.

The brand has announced that it will expand non-alcoholic beer into the UK; previously, you could only buy the special brew in Canada.

Budweiser’s alcohol free new beer will be titled “Prohibition Brew,” referring to a time period in the US where selling alcohol was illegal.

According to Delish, the beer is made exactly the same way using hops, water and yeast. Then, in the final stages, the beer goes through a special process that removes the alcohol.

Cans will differ by color, with the alcohol free ones being black and white.

Since the UK has seen an increase in non-alcoholic beverage sales, the brand is referring to this as their “testing period.”

Alcohol sales in the US have shot up, especially since the Presidential election, so no plans to bring the non-alcoholic beverage to the US currently exist. Bummer.