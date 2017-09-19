LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster Ties the Knot

By Scott T. Sterling

Brandon Lancaster, lead singer and guitarist of the country band LANCO, married his high school sweetheart during an intimate sunset ceremony outside of Nashville over the weekend (Sept. 17).

Witnessed by 200 of their closest family and friends, Lancaster’s fiancée Tiffany Trotter walked down the aisle to Coldplay’s “Til Kingdom Come” in a gown by Maggie Sottero, while the LANCO singer wore a custom Kenneth Cole suit.



After exchanging personalized vows, the newlyweds hit the dance floor for their first dance to Ray LaMontagne’s “Let It Be Me,” followed by bluegrass square dancing for all. The happy couple left the party in a blue 1949 Cadillac before jetting off to Mexico for their honeymoon.