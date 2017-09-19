Maren Morris Is Not Here For Online Trolls & Shamers

One of the flaws of the Internet is that it gives people a platform to bully people, without actually having to face them.

It’s very easy to spew hatred and say mean things when you’re hiding behind your computer screen.

But Maren Morris doesn’t care and will call you out on those unsolicited comments.

Don’t come for her!

“Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here,” Morris wrote recently on Twitter. “I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks.”

The comments are a response to those who criticized the outfits she wore during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and during her Madison Square Garden performance.

Many fans seem to agree with Morris – they are fed up with internet trolls too! Her post warned more than 7 thousand likes in the first 24 hours and even gained the support of other country stars like Brothers Osborne and Maddie & Tae.

She also bit back with this epic line: “Hey, while prudes are bitching about my clothes, let’s make babies,” alongside a picture with fiancee Ryan Hurd.

Nothing will stop Maren from speaking her mind, especially when you are trying to put her and others down!

We love sassy Maren!