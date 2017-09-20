Brothers Osborne stand up for Maren Morris

By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Brothers Osborne, Bullying, Maren Morris, Twitter
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 18: John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne backstage at the AIMP Nashville Awards on April 18, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for AIMP)

Two guys that are completely open and honest on Twitter? The extremely talented duo of Brothers Osborne. But the guys are getting a name for themselves beyond their musical abilities & they’re honesty — their defense of some pretty amazing women in the industry.

If you remember, a Twitter troll tried to put down Maddie & Tae for a recent nomination for an awards show. Brothers Osborne were in the same category, and were having NONE OF IT.

(**Warning: language**)

The guys weren’t going to let some other trolls get away with body-shaming Maren Morris either.




More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live