Jacob Davis has welcomed a second little girl.

Davis’ wife gave birth to their second daughter Lane Elizabeth this week.

The country crooner shared the news on Twitter writing #allmygirls alongside a picture of his newborn with his wife and her sister.

His first daughter, Percy, born on Christmas Eve in 2015, inspired a song titled “Down to Earth.”

Will Lane Elizabeth get a song as well? We’ll have to wait and find out!

Congrats on the bundle of joy!