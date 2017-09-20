Jason Aldean Details Annual ‘Concert for the Cure’ Benefit

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Jason Aldean has revealed details for the 2017 edition of his “Concert for the Cure.”

The annual event is set for Oct. 20 at at Louisville, KY’s KFC YUM Center, part of Aldean’s current They Don’t Know Tour.

Featuring special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver, the night continues Aldean’s longstanding partnership with breast cancer fighting organization Susan G. Komen, as he will donate a portion from all ticket sales garnered throughout the year to Komen Kentucky.

“As long as I have the chance, I will do my part and raise awareness for this cause,” Aldean said in a press statement. “My fans keep fighting the battle with this terrible disease along with us, and our dream is that nobody has to fight the disease anymore.”

Launched in 2004 after losing a friend to Breast cancer, Aldean’s annual concert has raised more than $3 million to benefit Susan G. Komen chapters across the country.

Tickets for the 2017 show are available here.