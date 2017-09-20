New Randy Travis Street Sign Unveiled in Country Star’s Hometown

By Robyn Collins

Randy Travis made a stop in his hometown of Marshville, North Carolina Tuesday, Sept. 20 to attend the dedication of a new street sign bearing his name.

Marshville Mayor Franklin Deese also gave the superstar the keys to the city, according to Taste of Country.

The singer’s wife, Mary Travis, spoke on her husband’s behalf.

“Thank you so much for your kind words and your open arms,” she said. “There’s not many places you can go back to after 58 years and have that same kind of warm feeling. I’ll tell you, he’s an awful special man from a very special place. Thank you for honoring him today and allowing him to be the son of Marshville.”

The singer, who suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2013 and has trouble speaking, expressed his appreciation with a simple message to fans: “Thank you very much.”