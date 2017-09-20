Thomas Rhett Finally Meets Bruno Mars – Is a Collaboration In The Works?

You know what it means when TWO major artists, one in the pop and one in the country world, hang out – COLLABORATION!

Alright, it’s not guaranteed but we’d love to see a mashup between Thomas Rhett and Bruno Mars.

Earlier this week, Rhett was all kinds of happy when he finally met the Bruno Mars backstage at his 24K Magic Tour stop in Memphis, Tenn.

The self-proclaimed superfan posted a picture from the meet and greet writing, “Finally got to meet @brunomars .. thank you @cameronduddy for making this happen.”

Finally got to meet @brunomars .. thank you @cameronduddy for making this happen A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

He posted a second photo in which he posed with the pop star, his wife Lauren and a few friends.

Also this night with these people was one for the books @laur_akins @gbtomlin @apriltomlininteriors A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

It’s safe to say, Rhett can die a happy man now.