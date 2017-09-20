Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Jokes that Daughter Cut Her Hair

By Robyn Collins
Country star Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins has undergone a major hair transformation, and she jokingly blamed it on the couple’s 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray.
Akins posted a photo on social media of the toddler grasping a long blonde ponytail of Lauren’s hair in one hand and a lollipop in the other.
“Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning. hahah jk. We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee @pantene my excess hair is coming your way!”
Akins will donate her shorn locks to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths campaign, which creates wigs for women with cancer.
The Dry House, a Nashville salon co-owned by Dierks Bentley’s wife Cassidy and hairstylist Ali Ryan, posted a short progression of the big hair-do change.