Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Jokes that Daughter Cut Her Hair

By Robyn Collins

Country star Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins has undergone a major hair transformation, and she jokingly blamed it on the couple’s 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray.

Related: Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Willa Gray’s First Day of School is Super Cute

Akins posted a photo on social media of the toddler grasping a long blonde ponytail of Lauren’s hair in one hand and a lollipop in the other.

“Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning. hahah jk. We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee @pantene my excess hair is coming your way!”

Akins will donate her shorn locks to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths campaign, which creates wigs for women with cancer.

The Dry House, a Nashville salon co-owned by Dierks Bentley’s wife Cassidy and hairstylist Ali Ryan, posted a short progression of the big hair-do change.

Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning 😳 hahah jk. We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair😍🙌🏼🙌🏼 #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee @pantene my excess hair is coming your way! 💛 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT