Unicorn Froot Loops Are Finally Here & They Look Magical

The unicorn craze continues and this time, it’s latest victim is Kellogg’s cereal.

Froot Loops, everyone’s favorite childhood cereal, recently received the mythical upgrade.

You’d think that a unicorn edition would call for rainbow cereal but instead, they toned down on the rain and opted for pastel colors including pink, lavender and yellow.

There is no glitter on the actually cereal – thankfully – but the box itself is all decked out and replaces the toucan with a flawless unicorn with a perfectly combed mane. I’d personally get it just for the box – it’s stunning!

The magic has landed! Have you spotted the Unicorn Froot Loops in your local @Asda? 🦄🌈 #Unicorns #Kelloggs #cereal #FrootLoops A post shared by Kellogg's UK & Ireland (@kelloggs.uk) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Kellog’s assures that the colors are due to natural ingredients such as “minerals and vitamins, such as vitamins C, B, calcium, and iron.”

That being said, there’s still approximately 12 grams of sugar in the mystical carton so please consume with caution. Don’t eat the whole box all at once!

The limited-edition cereal is currently only available in the UK, as all good things are. Here’s hoping it’ll make it’s way over to the US soon enough – we sure do love our unicorn inspired goodies.