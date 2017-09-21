Blake Shelton Announces New Album ‘Texoma Shore’

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton has announced a new album Texoma Shore.

“YEEEHAWW who’s ready for some more new music??!!” Shelton posted alongside the cover art for the new full-length. “ # TexomaShore coming at y’all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!”

The announcement came after a series of hints, which turned out to be directions to (you guessed it) Lake Texoma.

“When you listen to the record it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin back to something even more traditional,” Shelton said of the new project. “That’s just what you can expect from one of my albums. At this point in my career it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record.”

“I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music,” he continued.

Shelton’s new album follows the release of his most recent single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Check out Blake’s announcement below.