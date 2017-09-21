Dad Builds Stunning “Playhouse” for Daughters

By Kasper

A dad of two adorable daughters created this gorgeous playhouse for his girls to enjoy in their backyard. The playhouse is closer to a mini-house than anything! It’s gone viral not just for its size, but for its stunning architecture and beautiful design.

“It’s worth every penny I’ve spent.” said Adam Boyd about the house.

The inside of the house was painted with Avery and Violet’s favorite colors: purple and pink.

Avery, 5, actually helped her dad with much of the project. It was a bonding experience the two will never forget.

 

