Get Ready for Halloween Movie Night – Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This October

A new month means new Netflix content! Fans of horror movies and TVshows will be pleased as Netflix will be adding plenty of titles to get you ready for Halloween.
Take a look at what’s coming to the Netflix streaming catalog below (via Forbes).
October 1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
October 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
October 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
October 4
Raw
October 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 7
Middle Man
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
October 10
The Skyjacker’s Tale
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 11
Donnie Darko
October 12
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
October 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 15
LEGO: City: Season 1Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 19
Wedding Unplanned
October 20
1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
October 23
While We’re Young
Meet the Robinsons
October 24
Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
October 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
October 26
Strange Weather
October 27
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
October 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL