Get Ready for Halloween Movie Night – Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This October

A new month means new Netflix content! Fans of horror movies and TVshows will be pleased as Netflix will be adding plenty of titles to get you ready for Halloween.

Take a look at what’s coming to the Netflix streaming catalog below (via Forbes).

October 1

88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 7

Middle Man
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 23

While We’re Young
Meet the Robinsons

October 24

Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

