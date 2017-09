A mom found a VERY un-kid-friendly image in the background of this children’s Netflix series and they are pulling the show.

This show is on @netflix its called maya the Bee this episode is S1E35 around 5:14 mins in they have a #dick on the log wall pic.twitter.com/lb5bK88Ex5 — Ariel Wray (@ArielWray) September 15, 2017