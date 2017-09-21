Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amy From Cary

Amy from Cary was able to topple Roman and graduate from the College of Country Knowledge this morning.
So what question was it that totally messed Roman up?
Let’s just say that he’ll be studying up on Kelly Clarkson and her kids from this point on!
Here’s today’s questions and answers:
- Even though it sounds like a song about a break up, it turns out that the song “You Broke Up With Me” may have actually been inspired by a lost record deal. Who sings this song? (Walker Hayes)
- Faith Hill just celebrated a birthday and is feeling pretty good about herself. She says that she’d give any 25 year old girl a run for her money. How old did Faith just turn? (50)
- Carrie Underwood’s partnership with the NFL is expanding. She just recorded a song called “The Champion” that will be used for this major sporting event that happens every February. What is it? (Super Bowl)
- This group just closed out the US leg of their “You Look Good Tour” in Nashville. Who are they? (Lady Antebellum)
- Kelly Clarkson recently co-hosted The Today Show and her two children made an appearance. Her son is named Remington Alexander. What’s her daughter’s name? (River Rose)