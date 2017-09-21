Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message to Faith Hill

By Scott T. Sterling

Tim McGraw might be a country music superstar, but he still realizes what a lucky man he is to be married to fellow country legend, Faith Hill.

McGraw put his love on display in the wee hours of Thursday morning (Sept. 21) by sharing a heartfelt 50th birthday message to Hill on social media.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” McGraw wrote to his wife of almost 21 years. “You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life…. Our daughters could not have a better role model I am truly in love with you more everyday Can’t wait to see what “the rest of our life” has in store for us,” he added, referencing the couple’s rumored new single, “Rest of Our Life.”

Check out the sweet post below.