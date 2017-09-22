DoomsdayAlert – Will the World End This Weekend?

There’s been some talk about the world possibly ending this weekend on September 23, 2017. (There’s always that one person spreading gossip in the office, you feel me?)

So, truth: the world is eventually going to be royally offed.

Also truth: it probably won’t be this weekend (at least I hope so because I have lots planned!).

The popular theory came to light by self-published author and the-man-known-to-cry doomsday, David Meade. You might remember him from previous doomsday threats, namely in 2012, where I spent what were to be my final moments on the Simpson ride at Universal Studios.

Spoiler alert: the world didn’t end then, but I regretted going on the ride several times after eating.

Anyways, he believes, according to the Washington Post, that “a constellation – a sign prophesied in the Book of Revelation – would reveal itself in the skies over Jerusalem, signaling the beginning of the end of the world as we know it.

He goes on to say that by the end of October, the world will enter a ” seven-year tribulation period, a fairly widespread evangelical belief that for seven years, catastrophic events would happen.”

Just to be clear, this isn’t rapture, this is the beginning of the world ending.

Now, I can see his concern considering we’ve had some pretty catastrophic events happening all over the world. However, I’d chock that up to global warming and not necessarily a biblical sign that the world is going kaput.

Further claims focus on the planet Nibiru. If you’ve never heard of this planet, it’s not cause you weren’t paying attention in science class – NASA actually debunked this as a hoax.

Still, Meade believes it’s heading to Earth and when it passes us later this year (presumably October when stuff hits the fan), catastrophes like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tidal waves, etc. would ensue.

This might worry you – yes – but if the planet doesn’t exist, and I’ll believe NASA here because I think they would see it with all their shiny and expensive tools, then it obviously cannot cause a collision.

Then, there’s the notable significance of the number “33.”

Meade told the Washington Post “Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible]. It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible . . . and merging the two.”

Now that you know all the facts, you can make your own decision. Just remember, this guy doesn’t have a good track record. He’s currently at 0-2.

Will the beginning of the end kick off tomorrow? If it does, I need someone to start blasting Britney Spears’ “Till the World Ends.”

