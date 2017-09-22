Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Bridget From North Aurora

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Bridget came close to beating Roman in the College of Country Knowledge this morning but came up short on question.

Betcha she’ll study up on all things Florida Georgia Line related if she ever gets the chance to play again!

If you want to test your country knowledge against Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!

Todays questions and answers:

  1. Rumor has it that they may have to delay production on the reboot of American Idol because of a lack of judges. What country music superstar was a judge on the show during its final seasons on FOX? (Keith Urban)
  2. Troy Gentry’s fatal helicopter crash is especially personal for this member of Florida Georgia Line because he watched his own father die in a similar crash. Which member of FGL are we talking about? (Tyler Hubbard)
  3. Blake Shelton teamed with Usher to do their take on Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry last week to raise money for hurricane victims. What was the telethon called? (Hand In Hand)
  4. Even though his “Life Changes” album was just released…this singer says he’s already getting the inspiration to write a follow up album. Who is he? (Thomas Rhett)
  5. Garth Brooks current tour has been going on for nearly three years. He says it hasn’t ended because the fans won’t let it. Garth famously once sang about having friends in what places? (Low Places)
