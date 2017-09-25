3rd Annual Stars and Strings

CBS RADIO presents the third annual Stars and Strings, a stripped-down acoustic concert celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families, at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, November 15th.

The show features performances by Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and a special appearance by Lindsay Ell!

As a salute to those who currently serve or have previously served in our armed forces, a portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and wounded soldiers. There are more than one million dependents adversely affected by military deployments and nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarships.

Chase cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets and VIP sound check packages beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10:00AM/CT through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:00PM/CT.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:00AM/CT through Ticketmaster.com.

Please visit StarsandStrings.com for more information on the concert and participating artist news.