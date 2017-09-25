Lineup Announcement for 2017 Stars and Strings

CBS RADIO presents the third annual Stars and Strings, a stripped-down acoustic concert celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families, at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, November 15th.

The show features performances by Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and a special appearance by Lindsay Ell!

As a salute to those who currently serve or have previously served in our armed forces, a portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and wounded soldiers. There are more than one million dependents adversely affected by military deployments and nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarships.

Chase cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets and VIP sound check packages beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10:00AM, CT through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:00PM, CT. General ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:00AM, CT through Ticketmaster.com.

Please visit StarsandStrings.com for more information on the concert and participating artist news.

Brad Paisley’s is a critically acclaimed country star, whose accomplishments include selling over 12 million albums, winning 3 GRAMMY awards, 14 ACMS, 14 CMAs and 2 AMAs. He made his debut in 1999 and has been captivating fans with his versatility, flair and fiery guitar playing ever since. He’s currently finishing up his Weekend Warrior Tour in support of his album Love and War, which made it’s debut as country music’s first ever visual album.

Chris Young, the winner of 2006’s Nashville Star, is gearing up to release his new album Losing Sleep on October 20th. Just a few days prior on October 17th, he’ll be honored with an induction to the Grand Ole Opry. Young is consistently setting the bar higher for himself, which is what earned him multiple ACM, BBMA, CMA, CMT, Grammy and RDMA nominations and three consecutive chart-topping singles.

Darius Rucker first gained fame as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since re-intorducing himself as a country artist, he’s released four consecutive albums that topped the Billboard Country charts and even won several GRAMMYs. Rucker’s last single, “If I Told You,” is his eighth No. 1 on country radio and the first cut from When Was The Last Time, his fifth album due October 20. He most recently joined Paisley, CeCe Winans and pop star Demi Lovato on the Opry stage for an electrifying performance benefiting the Hurricane Relief Telethon.

Kelsea Ballerini is Nashville’s ‘It Girl’, a title given to her by several publications who just cant shake how adorable, likable and immensly talented she is. Ballerini’s record is impressive; she rose to fame after releasing three consecutive PLATINUM-certfied singles, which earned her the title of the only female artist in country music. In anticipation of her sophomore album Unapologetically, Entertainment Weekly dubbed the Nov. 3 release one of the “35 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017.”

Lady Antebellum is a country behemoth composed of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood. After taking some time to work on a few solo projects, Lady A returned with a new found purpose. “We couldn’t go away for almost two years and come back with another version of the same thing,” says Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. “We had to do something fresh and new.” So for their sixth release together, titled Heart Break, they rented a house to explore musical possibilities with no distractions. They’ve gotten so close, they’re actually going through a group baby boom – Scott is expecting twins with Chris Tyrell, the group’s drummer, and Haywood and wife Kelli are anticipating a baby girl in December.

Sam Hunt is hand’s down one of the most talked about artists in country, partly because of the recognition his single “Body Like a Backroad,” received over the summer. Not only was it proclaimed the “song of the summer,” he’s also being honored with the inaugural CMT Song of the Year Award. The record has the longest running no. 1 song by a solo artist in Billboard’s Hot Country history and the most downloaded and streamed country song this year. Currently, Hunt, whose sound can be described as country with influences of pop, folk and R&B, is touring for his first ever full headlining tour, “15 in a 30.” The tour hit 29 cities and features Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese as guests.

Lindsay Ell is a rising country singer-guitarist. She burst onto the scene with her debut album, The Project, which she says she’s been working toward her whole life. “I feel like I’ve finally found myself,” Ell beams. “I’m a better guitar player, I’m a better singer, I’m a better songwriter. I’m just a different artist, and I’ve never felt about music the way I do now.” Thanks to all the hard work, Ell is now the second solo female to debut at No. 1 in 2017. Ell, whose musical styles can be described as a fusion of country and funk, with elements of blues, rock and pop, previously toured with Luke Bryan, Buddy Guy, the Band Perry and Keith Urban. She’s currently opening for Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour.