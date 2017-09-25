Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Brandon From Bollingbrook

Roman’s record in the College of Country Knowledge currently stands at 202 wins and 21 losses!
Was Brandon from Bollingbrook able to tag another loss onto that record?
Guess it depends on how much he knew about Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Kasey Musgraves, the Super Bowl Half Time Show and some country music history…
Today’s questions and answers:
- Thomas Rhett posted a picture of himself and this ‘Uptown Funk” singer on Instagram last week. Who was he pictured with? (Bruno Mars)
- Lil Big Town is headed out on tour soon and will be taking Midland and what female artist along with them on the road? (Kasey Musgraves)
- Luke Bryan had to dodge this fairly expensive item when several people tossed them on stage during a recent concert. What item were fans throwing on stage to him? (cellphones)
- John Carter Cash just welcomed a daughter named Grace June. This new daddy’s late father was a country music legend. Who is he? (Johnny Cash)
- Rumor is that Jay-Z turned down a chance to play at next year’s Super Bowl. What country artist performed the songs “Up” and “Man! I Fell Like A Woman” at the Super Bowl in 2003? (Shania Twain)