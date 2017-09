Enter here for your chance to win a pair of VIP passes to the US*99 Miller Lite New Country on Tap show featuring Ryan Hurd on Sunday, October 8th at Ballydoyle Irish Pub in Aurora!

Twenty (25) winners will win one (1) pair of VIP passes to the Ryan Hurd show at Ballydoyle Irish Pub in Aurora on October 8th, ARV $0. Must be 21+ to enter.