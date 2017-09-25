Win Tickets to See Easton Corbin!

Easton Corbin started his career off in the fast lane, scoring back-to-back No. 1 country hits – the first male country artist to do so in 17 years. During his 2010 breakout year, he won three American Country Awards and was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist. He placed three more songs in country music’s top 10 through 2014.

As a performer, his concerts are raw, real and really pack a punch! He’s played on some of the biggest stages in the world and spent most of 2016 touring with Carrie Underwood.

He’s currently working on his 4th studio album, which features the hit single, ‘A Girl Like You.’

Must be 21+ to enter.