Burger King in Russia Wants “IT” Banned For This Crazy Reason

While most of America, and possibly the world, is rushing to theaters to get their fix of Pennywise, Burger King is asking that the film be BANNED in the Russia.

The company has a valid reasoning and it isn’t that the film is too scary.

They actually believe that the clown looks too much like Ronald McDonald, McDonald’s mascot, thus giving their competitor FREE publicity.

Here’s a side by side for comparison:

The chain went as far as to file a complaint with Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service.

A spokesperson from the FAS said the claim is being evaluated.

“We can’t be concerned with the content of the film because the writer and director have their own creative understanding of any character,” she said explaining that the agency would need to determine if the film features any advertising or product placement.

Personally, if we’re claiming that Pennywise is the estranged twin brother of Ronald McDonald than I for one will probably step foot into McDonalds again! (I kid….)

What do you think? Do you see the resemblance? Would this make you go to McDonald’s or stay away from it?!