Four short years ago, Jake Elliott was a student at Lyons Township High School in La Grange.

Sunday night, he made Philadelphia Eagles history, nailing a 61-yard field goal to win the game. Longest FG in Eagles history. Longest FG by an NFL rookie *ever*. Longest FG ever kicked in Philadelphia.

The radio broadcast team for the Eagles said it was the loudest crowd cheer they’ve heard in 3 years!

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was mic’d up during this kick & the video above is INSANE !!!