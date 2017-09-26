Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Jackie From Oakbrook

Roman’s College of Country Knowledge is a pass/fail type of situation.
Did today’s contestant Jackie graduate or did she end up flunking out like so many before her?
You can get your chance at testing your country knowledge VS. Roman by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and answers:
- Kellie Pickler’s new talk show, Pickler and Ben, debuted last week, but the singer says she’d love to make a cameo appearance on the upcoming reboot of this TV series. What show is it? (American Idol)
- Kane Brown’s song “What Ifs” is the first top five hit of his career, but he gives a lot of the credit to the female singer that’s on the song for its success. Who is that singer? (Lauren Alaina)
- Gwen Stefani’s upcoming Christmas album will feature a duet with her country music singing boyfriend. Who is he? (Blake Shelton)
- Jason Aldean has a new book out called “Family, Friends and Fans.” Aldean’s wife is pregnant and due during the holidays. Is the couple having a boy or a girl? (Boy)
- Dierks Bentley says that he was floored when this group, whose lead singer is named Bono, performed one of his songs during their concert. What group was it? (U2)