Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Russell Dickerson and wives vacationing together!!

By Kimmie Caruba
Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Hayley Hubbard and Tyler Hubbard vacationing together in Idaho. Instagram/@brittanyaldean

Country music is more than a genre, a lifestyle… it’s also a family. There’s just something about seeing country stars take their relationships on stage, off, and into their day-to-day lives. Kip Moore and Billy Currington have been seen surfing and vacationing together, Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann are known as best friends… and now we have a new group of friends that we are ALL about!

Jason Aldean & his wife Brittany, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and their wives, and Russell Dickerson and his wife, all vacationing in Sun Valley, Idaho together!!

Arguably, Brittany Aldean and Hayley Hubbard are on their baby-moon and they have some GREAT friends along!! It looks like the best vaca!!

Listen Live