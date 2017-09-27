Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song ‘Unapologetically’ on ‘Ellen’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Kellsea Ballerini is in love and makes no apologies for her feelings.

That’s the message in Ballerini’s new song, “Unapologetically,” the title track for her new album that’s set to debut on Nov. 3.

The melodic and poppy new single follows hot on the heels of “High School,” another track taken from the forthcoming full-length.

On the same day that Ballerini released the “Unapologetically” single, she debuted the tune live with a colorful balloon-filled performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Check out the studio version and live performance below.