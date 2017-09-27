Lady Antebellum Forced to Cancel Tour Dates in South Africa

South African fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Lady Antebellum live in concert.

Big Concerts, the show organizer, said that the group was forced to cancel their two October tour dates in South Africa because of Hillary Scott’s pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Scott announced that she was expecting twins!

“It has been advised that in the best interests of Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s health and that of her twins, that the tour no longer go ahead in South Africa,” a statement on the show organizer’s website reads.

Refunds for those who purchased tickets are available.

While the news is a bummer, Hillary and the twins’ health is a top priority!

The group issued a personal apology writing:

“We are thrilled for Hillary and her precious twin girls, but want to share our deepest apologies to our fans. We have dreamed of performing in South Africa for years and can’t wait to make new plans to visit your beautiful country soon,” they explain