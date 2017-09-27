Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Danielle From Sycamore

It’s about an hour plus drive between where the US99 studios and where our contestant Danielle was calling from in Sycamore.
Did that long distance help or hurt her chances against Roman this morning?
No matter where you’re at, you can get your chance at playing by emailing Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Kelsea Ballerini celebrated her Bachelorette party in Las Vegas recently and even got a selfie with this singer and actress that’s sometimes known as Jenny From The Block. Who was it? (Jennifer Lopez)
- This singer’s new album ‘Life Changes” just became the first album by a country artist to top the Billboard 200, which covers all genres of music this year. Who was it? (Thomas Rhett)
- In Blake Shelton’s latest song he sings that you name the babies and I’ll name the………….what? (Dogs)
- This singer is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over the song ‘Something In The Water.” Who sings this song? (Carrie Underwood)
- Maren Morris has been booked as the opening act for 35 dates, including the one in Chicago, for this former member of One Direction’s upcoming tour. Who is that former 1D singer? (Niall Horan)