This Is The Most Haunted Hotel in Chicago

If you’re looking for thrills this Halloween, skip the haunted houses and head straight for the haunted hotel.

By haunted hotel, we mean an actual hotel that’s reportedly haunted in the city.

According to Travel and Leisure magazine, The Congress Plaza hotel is the most haunted place in the state.

The hotel, located at 520 S. Michigan Ave, met the criteria for making the list thanks to Al Capone, who ran his ring out of the hotel.

Some hotel guests claim they’ve seen the notorious gangster’s GHOST in the halls near his eight floor suite.

No worries though, he’s probably just getting some ice!

I can say that I’ve been to the Congress Plaza Hotel’s Halloween Ball a few times and never got any bad vibes but who knows, maybe that’s because Capone was dressed up and mingling with partygoers.

Do you have any horror stories from The Congress Plaza Hotel?