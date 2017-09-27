“This Is Us” Hilariously Predicted Kardashian/Jenner Baby Boom in Season Premiere

What a spooky coincidence!

On the season premiere, This Is Us basically predicted the baby boom in the Kardashian/Jenner family.

What was supposed to be an innocent joke now has fans questioning if Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, is psychic. Or better yet, if he’s got more inside scoop into the lives of the Kardashian’s than Ryan Seacrest!

In the episode, Kevin is on the phone with his GF Sophie who is disappointed that she’s missing his birthday in L.A because she wanted to run into one of the Kardashians.

“Well, listen, the Kardashians aren’t going anywhere, I promise,” he says. “They’re like gremlins, by next week there will be like a bazillion more of them.”

I guess Kevin was right, the Kardashians really aren’t going anywhere!