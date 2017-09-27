TOPIC: Are You Involved In A Thermostat War?

Some people like it hot, some people like it cold and it seems like no one can agree on what the temperature should be!

The temperature in the US99 studio is always in a constant state of flux, so Stylz and Roman wanted to find out if other people had the same problem at their work.

If the callers they spoke to are any indication, it’s an issue not just at people’s work…but at their homes too!

One situation was so bad that a lockbox had to be placed over the thermostat so no one could mess with it!