TOPIC: Are You Involved In A Thermostat War?

Filed Under: Cold, heater, lockbox, office, Temperatures, thermostat, warm, Work
(Photo credit: MIRA OBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Some people like it hot, some people like it cold and it seems like no one can agree on what the temperature should be!

The temperature in the US99 studio is always in a constant state of flux, so Stylz and Roman wanted to find out if other people had the same problem at their work.

If the callers they spoke to are any indication, it’s an issue not just at people’s work…but at their homes too!

One situation was so bad that a lockbox had to be placed over the thermostat so no one could mess with it!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live