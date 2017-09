The old Ryan can’t come to the phone right now.

The country singer, who is known for his shoulder-length locks, has chopped off his hair!

He debuted his new shorter ‘do on Instagram earlier!

✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Are you liking his new look? Or do you prefer the long hair, don’t care?