Chicago Is Getting Another “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” Convention

Hopefully, this one actually gets to happen!

Back in February, fans were bummed to find out that the first-ever fan convention for Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise wasn’t going to happen.

Despite the huge interest, the company, Luminary Productions, didn’t see the necessary support to continue.

“Chicago Watch 2017” was postponed indefinitely and it seemed like fans would never get that perfect photo op with their favorite cast members.

Until OCE Productions swooped in and decided to take on the challenge.

Their event, Chicago Heroes, will take place is in Chicago on March 3-4, 2018.

Saturday, Sunday and all weekend tickets are currently available through their website.

Fans can also purchase autograph sessions, photo ops and private meet and greet tickets, in addition to the Molly’s VIP Party tickets and Sunday Funday Karaoke Night party.

Sophia Bush (formerly Det. Lindsay), Jesse Lee Soffer (Det. Halstead), Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson), Torrey Devitto (Natalie Manning), Marina Squerciati (Burgess) and more are set to attend.