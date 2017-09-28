It’s National Coffee Day – Here Are The Best Deals/Freebies!

Calling all coffee lovers! It wouldn’t be National Coffee Day if you didn’t get some type of free coffee at your local coffee shop.

This year, the holiday falls on Friday, a day when we need the MOST coffee to stay awake!

Here’s some of the best deals/freebies to give you your daily caffeine fix.

Krispy Kreme – The donut chain is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend. Customers can score a hot coffee in any size or a small iced coffee from Sept. 29th through Oct. 1!

Dunkin’ Donuts – Customers can purchase a medium, large, or extra large cup of the signature hot coffee and get one additional medium hot coffee for free!

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

7- Eleven – The chain is also extending their promotion through the weekend, offering Rewards members one free coffee per day.

Cinnabon – Cinnabon will be giving customers a free 12 oz. coffee all day on Friday.

Baskin-Robbins – All of October, customers can score a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99

Peet’s Coffee – Customers who buy any bag of coffee will receive 25 percent off and a free drip coffee or tea. You can also use the promo online with code: coffeeday17

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow at your local Peet’s Coffeebar. Enjoy 25% off fresh beans + a FREE cup of coffee with bean purchase. pic.twitter.com/Wx3Cf0JOL6 — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) September 28, 2017

Keurig – Get 20% off all K-Cups on their website with code CELEBRATE. Promotion ends Oct. 1

And for those in Los Angeles – if you’ve ever wished that you Lyft Driver would also serve up coffee, your dreams have come true. Everyone that rides with Lyft throughout LA will receive a free can of High Brew coffee! Flavors include the signature Mexican Vanilla and Double Espresso!