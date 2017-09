Brett Young is bringing his Caliville Tour to Joe’s on Weed Street and Joe’s in Rosemont.

See him perform at Joe’s on Weed Street on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 8pm!

Or catch him at Joe’s in Rosemont on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 8:30pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th but we’re giving our US*99 listeners a SPECIAL PRE-SALE CODE so you can buy them TODAY (Sept. 28th) from 10am to 10pm.

Code isĀ BYUS99

Buy tickets to Joe’s on Weed Street Show HERE

Buy tickets to Rosemont’s Show HEREĀ