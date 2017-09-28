Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Dorthy From Mundeline

Dorthy tried to take Roman down in the College of Country Knowledge this morning but came up short.
Do you think you can do better than she did?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This country music legend, who is often the victim of death hoaxes, is also a major advocate for the legalization of marijuana. Who is it? (Willie Nelson)
- Before marrying Keith Urban, this actress was married to Tom Cruise and was a member of the Church of Scientology. Who is she? (Nicole Kidman)
- John Rich of the group Big and Rich was the winner of Season 11 of this TV reality show competition, which was hosted at the time by our current President. What show was it? (Celebrity Apprentice)
- Thomas Rhett’s wife cut off nearly a foot of her hair and is donating it to a group that makes wigs for people going through cancer treatments. What’s Rhett’s wife’s name? (Lauren)
- Brandon Lancaster got married to his high school sweetheart a couple of weekends ago. What group is Lancaster the lead singer of? (LANCO)