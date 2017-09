Stylz went golfing the other day and ended up with a bruise on his leg.

It wasn’t anything he did it either!

Another golfer at another hole nailed him with one of his golf balls!

Ouch!

Sometimes you can ended up injured in the weirdest ways!

Ran over by your own golf cart? Falling through plexiglass after a night drinking?

Yep, that happened to these Stylz and Roman listeners…