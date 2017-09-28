You Can Get A Clown To Deliver Doughnuts To Your Friends!

Thanks to the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It, the internet seems to have a growing obsession with clowns. Pennywise, the clown, seriously looks like what nightmares are made of. Hurts Donut, in Dallas, TX are taking advantage of this trend and is offering a two-day special that will allow you to deliver doughnuts via clown to any of your friends.

Unfortunately, if you don’t live near a Hurts Donut’s location, you won’t be able to take advantage of this deal. While the clown that does deliver the doughnuts isn’t Pennywise, it will be dressed up and made up in a similar fashion.

Read the full story, here!