Carrie Underwood, hubby Mike Fisher and their 2-year-old went to a corn maze this week and got lost!

Underwood shared the experience on Instagram revealing that they cheated to get out.

“Got lost in a sweet corn maze today at #luckyladdfarms. Fortunately, @mfisher1212 had a map and saved us (or, we cheated and cut through the corn to get to the parking lot),” she wrote in the caption.

