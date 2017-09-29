Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Samantha From Crown Point

It was the 219 edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!
Samantha checked in on her way to work in Crown Point to try and take Roman down!
But, did she know enough about Jason Aldea, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, The Voice or Maren Morris to do it?
Study up and then email Mornings@US99.com for your chance!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Brittany, the wife of this “Dirt Road Anthem” singer, posted pics on social media of him getting a crown replaced at the dentist. Who was it? (Jason Aldean)
- This singer donated the use of his private jet so that two brothers, whose home which was destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit the US Virgin Islands, could get to Philadelphia to see their mother. Who was it? (Kenny Chesney)
- Blake Shelton’s goal for Season 13 of this TV series is a simple one….he wants to make his fellow coaches look as foolish as possible. What show is he currently on? (The Voice)
- Kimberly Schlapman was on Kellie Pickler’s new talk show the other day showing the hosts how to make homemade biscuits. What group is Kimberly a part of? (Little Big Town)
- This ‘My Church” singer shut down some body shamers the other day by Tweeting about how she loves her figure. She then followed it up with a pic of her and fiancée Ryan Hurd that read “Hey, while prudes are complaining about my clothes, let’s make babies.” Whose Twitter rant was this? (Maren Morris)